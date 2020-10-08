Netizens criticized the overly candid photo of the model and advised her to go without clothes. The corresponding series of pictures and comments were noticed in the Daily Star.

In the footage, model Anllela Sagra poses on a balcony in a white tracksuit that consists of a wet sports bra and a Nike tennis skirt. At the same time, she is not wearing a bra, which is why her naked breasts are visible in the photo. The star holds a bottle of water in his hands. A baseball cap, gold bracelet and small earrings complemented her image.

Fans of the celebrity shamed her for the top, exposing the breasts and doubted its need. “Why wear anything at all? Walk naked ”,“ This is real porn ”,“ It’s time for you to go to a porn site ”,“ Is it legal to post this on social networks? ”,“ Someone just attracts public attention ”,“ Why isn’t Instagram blocking you for pornography? ” – wrote fans.

Earlier in April, Fashion Nova model Tiona Fernand starred in a short T-shirt, after which fans advised her to go topless. She was photographed in denim shorts and a black crop top that ties in at the neckline, exposing part of her breasts. Brand buyers criticized the described thing in the comments.