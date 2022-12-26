A few weeks ago, Daniel Bisogno As he had undergone some aesthetic treatments to look younger, but the fans, far from praising him, began to compare him with Pedro Sola, 75, since they began to say that the latter looks much younger.

And it is that in a recent video in which Daniel Bisogno appeared sharing a preview of what will be seen in the Ventaneando program, they immediately began to tell the Mexican driver that he looked very bad, even that he looked much older, which caused total commotion.

“Daniel looks skinny and old, is he sick?”, “Dani, you’re very skinny, eat more, and you’ll look better, you know we love you a lot at home”, “This guy already looks a little ruquito, worse than Pedrito and even sick, the husband screwed it up”, write the social networks when seeing the recent publication of the show program.

But that’s not all, because the rumor is also circulating on social networks that Daniel Bisogno has already finished with Jesús Castillo, one of the reasons why the Mexican driver looks that way, although he has always kept silent about the alleged relationship in the one that was

It is worth mentioning that this celebrity is one of the most controversial entertainment commentators, since on more than one occasion he has been in charge of attacking actors and singers, who have also confronted him for talking about somewhat personal matters.