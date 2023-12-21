This week the premiere of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomlast movie that has on its timeline at DCEU that we met when everything started with Superman, the man of steel and expanded to great cinematographic events such as The Justice League. However, all that has ended with this aquatic film, since the new CEO's of the company, James Gunn and Peter Safran, have decided to make a new beginning that will take the first step with Superman: Legacy.

Although many mistakes were made along the way including The Flash, Shazam 2, Wonder Woman 2, among other productions, there are fans who became fond of certain films and, above all, the actors who gave their all so that what was reflected on the screen had the best possible quality. And with that in mind, on social networks they have expressed their journey with these films that they did not miss when they were available on the billboard.

Here are some of the comments on networks:

The DCEU has officially ended. pic.twitter.com/TzO2TyGeEV — Soof 🇫🇷 – ZSJL associate producer #FRZSJL (@sooftc) December 20, 2023

2017 – “Geoff Johns will fix the DCEU, we eat good” 2018 – “Walter Hamada will fix the DCEU, we eat

“good” 2021 – “The Rock will save the DCEU, we eat good”

2023 – “It's Snyder's fault the DCEU ended this way” pic.twitter.com/uQNhIkG3W0 — STEM (@steusmotus) December 20, 2023

Me watching the final DCEU movie pic.twitter.com/89p88FdxM6 —  (@VegasBabyKJ) December 18, 2023

It is worth mentioning that there are people who are trying to convince Zack Snyder to continue with this movie universe, but it can only be achieved if Warner Bros. Discovery puts the rights to it up for sale, something that curiously is happening with Coyote vs. Acmemovie they don't want to put on Max to sell it to streaming services. And in fact, his own Snyder He is willing to continue with these characters and actors if someone does something about it with the purchase of licenses.

Remember that you can see the tentative ending of the DCEU in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, now available in theaters.

Editor's note: It's a bit nostalgic that things are going to end inconclusively, even the post-credits scene of Aquaman 2 doesn't show any signs of continuity so fans don't get too excited. Anyway, let's hope that the reboot that James Gunn will give to the movies is worth it.