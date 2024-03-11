After the death of Akira Toriyama was announced last week, fans around the world began organizing a series of events to say goodbye to the beloved mangaka. In Mexico, a country where dragon ball It is part of popular culture, this was no exception, since we saw fans perform the Genkidama in the Zócalo of CDMX.

Through social networks, Dragon Ball fans organized to meet in the Zócalo of CDMX on March 9, and thus give their vital energy to Akira Toriyama, who is surely walking the path of the snake. In the videos that have been shared, We can see an audience made up of children, teenagers and adults raise their hands, followed by cheers in honor of Toriyama.

#VIRAL | 🥹🐉👐 Fans of #DragonBall They gathered in the Zócalo of CDMX to make a “genkidama” in honor of Akira Toriyama, creator of the famous Japanese manga and anime who died on March 1. 📹: Diego Gallegos pic.twitter.com/UKaiTxn8ju — I want tv (@quierotv_gdl) March 9, 2024

This was not all, since you can also see fans singing iconic Dragon Ball songs such as Ángeles Fuimos and Mi Corazón Encantado. This was not the only event in honor of Akira Toriyama, since that there have been physical and virtual meetings throughout the world in recent days. Notably, games like Final Fantasy XIV and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 They hosted multiple tributes to Goku's creator on various servers.

Let us remember that thanks to the fact that Dragon Ball was an anime that was broadcast in Mexico and Latin America on open television, Akira Toriyama's work managed to become part of the childhood of multiple generations. In this way, this work has become part of the popular culture of multiple countries, so the death of this mangaka was a great impact in our region.

Fans were not the only ones who mourned the death of Akira Toriyama, since several mangakas also expressed their sadness when this news was announced. Likewise, the dubbing actors of dragon ball to Spanish they shared farewell messages for this artist.

The impact that dragon ball had in Mexico and Latin America. From events focused entirely on this work, to children who have names like Goku, to street art that shows us a Super Saiyan playing soccer. In this way, it is not a big surprise to hear that fans in this region want to say goodbye to Akira Toriyama in the best possible way.

