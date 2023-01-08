The A1 motorway becomes the scene of the madness of some fans of Rome And Naples. In fact, a group of supporters of the two teams collided in a service area on one of the most important long-distance arterial roads in Italy, creating traffic problems and also causing the closure of a section of the motorway for a period of time, causing a queue of 9 kilometers. The episode took place near the Badia del Pino service area, near Arezzo, on the Autostrada del Sole, the same one where the Lazio fan Gabriele Sandri had lost his life.

Clashes would happen following an ambush by Napoli fans against the Giallorossi en route to Milan: stones and tear gas were thrown at the cars of the Romanists in transit who would have decided to stop and respond to the Neapolitans. Scuffles ensued, with the police who were already present in the area who proceeded to close the accesses and bring the situation back to normal. The Azzurri fans were in the service area on the A1 motorway with some mini vans, heading to Genoa where Napoli will face Sampdoria at 6pm.