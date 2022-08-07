Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

The Chinese League resumed its matches, after the end of the first round, according to the competition calendar, which witnessed 10 rounds, the result of which was the lead of the newly promoted Wuhan Three Towns, and the runner-up of Shandong, “the title holder” and behind him Henan. The return is exceptional and full of life due to the return of the fans to the stadiums.

The 11th round is exceptional in the history of the Chinese League, as everyone remembers it as the first round that witnessed the return of the usual system of playing matches for teams at home and abroad, and the attendance of the fans.

The return comes after two and a half years of absence, as the mass attendance has stopped since 2019, with the beginning of the “Covid-19” pandemic in China, and this lasted for 978 days, and the match between Dalian Pro and Shanghai Port won the honor of receiving the fans for the first time, as the stadium witnessed Dalian, the presence of nearly 16 thousand spectators, and with interaction and enthusiasm that the followers had not seen for a long time, even before the pandemic, and the Dalian fans raised a giant “Tifo” banner to announce their joy in returning to the stands and supporting their city team, and the match ended in a positive tie with a goal for each team.

The organizers face a great challenge in securing the stadiums of all clubs due to the suffering of some cities from increasing cases, and the clubs were forced to play their matches on the stadiums of nearby competitors to avoid stopping the league and postponing matches.