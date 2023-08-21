Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/20/2023 – 7:02 pm

Corinthians fans who were on the bus that overturned in Minas Gerais, leaving seven dead, report an atmosphere of panic and despair among passengers during the accident. The tragedy occurred around 2:50 am on Sunday morning, on Fernão Dias Highway. At least 36 people were injured.

“Almost everyone was sleeping, but some people noticed that the driver was running too fast and the boys in front asked him to hold them back”, said a survivor of the accident, who preferred not to be identified, whose report was published on social networks. “The driver said he had lost his brakes. At that moment it was desperate, I started screaming for everyone to wake up. There was only time to scream and the bus already overturned.”

The father of a fan who survived the accident also left his emotional report in an audio shared with friends and relatives: “The driver started screaming inside the bus because he had no more brakes. Then they went down Fernão Dias, on the slope, for about forty seconds without the brakes, the bus picking up speed. Excuse the group there, I’m a little emotional. Only those who have children know. Families, at this time, are desperate for the children they have lost. The driver shouted that he was going to hit a truck, hold on, hold on everyone. Then he dodged the truck and threw it into the ravine. The ravine on the other side was bigger, there was no one left. He was a hero. Just giving you the reality because the report is already blaming the driver. But he was a hero, he saved a lot of people, including my son”.

Another passenger reported the same moment, but informed that the vehicle coming in the opposite direction was another bus, not a truck: “A lot of people started screaming in despair and the driver tried to do something. But another bus came from ahead and then he threw it into the ravine. That’s where we rolled over four times.”

Shortly after the rollover, a fan reports that passengers started trying to get out of the window and helped pull other fans. But many got stuck in the hardware.

“We went out through the window, wherever we could, and pulling each other to get everyone out. I managed to get out on my own and pulled about three more fans,” she recalled.

In an interview with the G1 website, a fan who was injured said: “It’s a tragedy. We are all lost, we still can’t assimilate. I’m with six other fans receiving medical care at the UPA, but I don’t know how the others are doing. Of those with me, three had to be hospitalized.”

On social media, Cassiano Anelli, another fan who was on the bus and survived the accident, said he was “born again”: “August 20, 2023 is the day I was born again. To everyone who is texting, I’m fine. Now, we can only pray for the brothers who are in a complicated situation”, wrote the fan. He even published a photo on the bus, on Saturday afternoon, even before the game between Corinthians and Cruzeiro. In addition to Cassiano, it is not known how the fans who appear in the photo are doing.