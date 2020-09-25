His ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has been in the news ever since the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita often shares her photos and videos on social media. Now recently Ankita Lokhande has shared another beautiful picture of her with fans in which she is seen in a white colored sari. Now this new look of Ankita on social media is very much liked by the fans, as well as the fans are connecting their look with Sushant Singh Rajput.

We all know that Ankita has been demanding justice for Sushant since his death. At the same time, she is also seen constantly supporting Sushant’s family in this fight. Ankita is very active on social media these days. Let me tell you that recently Ankita has shared a photo on her Instagram account. Ankita is looking very beautiful in a white sari. Ankita’s look is getting more bright in this beautiful sari. As soon as Ankita shared her picture on social media, it started raining comments on it. Seeing this new form of Ankita on social media, some users are associating Ankita’s saree with Sushant.

Actually, when Ankita and Sushant were in relationship, Sushant and Ankita reached an event. Ankita also appeared in a white net sari at that event. Although both saris are different. But still users are connecting this saree of Ankita with Sushant.