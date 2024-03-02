The fans of mexican soccer were present at the Mexican Open in Acapulco, however, for attracting attention there were consequences during the celebration of the matches of tennis.

It happened during the confrontation of Quarter finals among tennis players:Holger Pune (Denmark) and Dominic Koepfer (Germany) when on the tribune of the GNP Sand the viral baton resounded Cougars UNAM.

While the complex remained respectfully silent, in one area the cry was heard: “C.U., C.U., Cougars», so the chair umpire He reacted immediately.

Activity during the AMT Jam media



«Please gentlemen, this is not soccer“Thank you,” he recalled out loud after having a microphone. Immediately, the audience responded with a wave of applause for her actions to bring order during the game. white sport.

Publication of the Acapulco Mexican Open Twitter Mexican Open



Firstly, everything was a notice, however three people who allegedly issued the Pumas UNAM baton ended up being removed from the facilities of the Acapulco Mexican Open.

Holguer Rune defeated Dominik Koepfer to advance to the semifinals, where he met the Norwegian, casper Ruud. The meeting takes place tonight. The winner will play the final against him defending champion, Álex de Minaur (Australia).

#Fans #removed #Acapulco #Mexican #Open #shouting #39CU #Pumas39