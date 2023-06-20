The third season of demon slayer has come to an end along with the rest of the spring 2023 anime schedule, and fans are definitely loving the final episode of the Blacksmiths Village Arch of demon slayer!

The third season of demon slayer has been one of the most divisive overall, with much of the material seeming to fit better in a more condensed format, but the third season of demon slayer it really started to pick up as the anime neared its grand finale. With an extended 70-minute final episode planned for the Blacksmiths Village Arch of demon slayerfans had high hopes for how it was all going to end.

Finally, the third season of demon slayer aired its final extended episode while Tanjiro Kamado and the others were still fighting the Upper Four, Hantengu, and fans were so looking forward to the ending that it even caused them to crunchyroll crashed on its initial premiere. Thankfully, those issues have been ironed out as of this writing, and fans have been able to see how demon slayer put an end to Blacksmiths Village Arch and whether or not it worked for Tanjiro and the others.

They did the manga justice here y’all. Nezuko overcoming the sun was BEAUTIFUL 🤩🔥🔥#鬼滅の刃 #DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/r74v41o9EA — Zero Gravity 💫 | CEO of Kid Goku | (@Z3RO_GRAVITY_) June 18, 2023

They did the manga justice here. Nezuko surpassing the sun was BEAUTIFUL.

They did the manga justice here y’all. Nezuko overcoming the sun was BEAUTIFUL 🤩🔥🔥#鬼滅の刃 #DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/r74v41o9EA — Zero Gravity 💫 | CEO of Kid Goku | (@Z3RO_GRAVITY_) June 18, 2023

THEY HAD TO MAKE CRUNCHYROLL CRASH ON DEMON SLAYER DAY

They did the manga justice here y’all. Nezuko overcoming the sun was BEAUTIFUL 🤩🔥🔥#鬼滅の刃 #DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/r74v41o9EA — Zero Gravity 💫 | CEO of Kid Goku | (@Z3RO_GRAVITY_) June 18, 2023

BREATH OF THE SUN X LIGHTNING

The new Demon Slayer episode was top tier 🔥🔥 10/10 pic.twitter.com/98748cVDtk — Mr Black⁛ (@MrBlackOG) June 18, 2023

The new episode of Demon Slayer is the best 10/10

Muichiro throwing Tanjiro the sword and giving him the last puzzle piece of defeating Hantengu #demonslayer #鬼滅の刃 #刀鍛冶の里編 #kny pic.twitter.com/mQt2Dop7xF — kan tokito (@msthshra) June 18, 2023

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: They are going to make me pay a month of Crunchyroll to see the end :…(