The sixth season of My Hero Academia is getting closer, since the next month of October will be the chosen one so that the fans can take a look at the next arc adapted from the manga. And while that happens, some lucky people have had the opportunity to attend an early access of what is coming in relation to the popular franchise.

For those not in the know, this anime hosts several live events in Japan, and one of the biggest is the Hero Fest. It takes place every summer and this time they were given a surprise preview. And although logically the comments and impressions are in Japanese, some users like shibuyasmash Y xprathamx They have translated the messages.

According to the threads of the social network, the first episode is strong from the beginning, since it is not a recap or a filler. For manga readers, rest assured knowing that the premiere dives into canon content from the get-go. So there is a gradual progress of history, something that will please many.

According to xprathamx, the animation is “definitely a big step up from season five” and feels “more polished and cleaner.” This comment was shared by other followers who were able to see the event. The good thing is that there are not many spoilers to give, since only the first chapter was screened and the others will be released at the same time for everyone.

My Hero Academia season 6 premieres on october through Crunchyroll.

Via: comic book