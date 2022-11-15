Yesterday the videogames and custom nominees for The Game Awards, ceremony that has been taking place for some years now in the industry. And although there are categories that have their biggest contenders, there are some that lacked titles, something that fans noticed and for that reason they were upset.

First of all, there is the matter of Bayonetta 3, ambitious video game Platinum Games that moved the world with its release a few days ago, and although it is nominated in the action category, some think that it should have entered more categories. They even mentioned that they should remove stray from her game of the year post to the witch’s.

Bayonetta 3 not getting nominated for best score/music and best art direction is a huge fucking L to the Game Awards — Shikki (💅Witch Edition🔮) (@lesbyeen) November 14, 2022

The next title users mention is Halo endless, a shooter that did not have a single nomination last year for having been released late, according to the statutes and organization of the event. That same thing made him stay in limbo, since he did not qualify last year and therefore not this year either. 2022 for not having appeared in the respective.

Despite having it’s issues with post-launch content, the fact that Halo Infinite doesn’t have a single Game Awards nomination is insane to me. Is it partially the negative perception around the game because of the post-launch issues? Is it too long ago for people to remember? —Daniel Prindle (DTM) (@DanIsDTM) November 14, 2022

The awards will take place next December 8.

Editor’s note: To be honest, I think it’s unfair that both games don’t miss the recognition of being nominated, and the truth is, Stray doesn’t look like much to be in some positions. However, we’ll see how it all goes in December.