Although the character of Superman It is quite striking, there is no discussion that Batman It can now be placed as the most iconic of the brand DC, that is precisely due to the background and evolution that it has had over the years in its different versions. However, it seems that this boom has diminished somewhat in recent years and coincidentally it is the success that his pupil has had.

Recently there has been talk that nightwing can become a much more popular character than Batman, and everything begins to its emerging growth in terms of the relationship with the villains and more heroes. Firstly, it is mentioned that the formula of Batman She can already be a little tired, repeating the event of the murdered parents over and over again.

Another reason is that nightwing constantly evolves over time. Showing how he is forming in terms of attitudes since he decides to rid Gotham City of the evildoers who try to corrupt it. And Batman is always shown as set up, not really showing the process of creating his suit and the various devices of his inventiveness.

Finally, the element that has also been feasible so that little by little it becomes more popular nightwing it is the modernity of its design and thought, since it feels like someone contemporary. That will make today’s generations find empathy with it, something that also happens with the newer versions of Robin.

Via: screenrant

Editor’s note: This can open the way to new generations of fans, since Nightwing was long in the shadow of these comics, being just part of the Batman family. However, thanks to games like Gotham Knights there may be hope.