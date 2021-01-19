Talk about Star wars sometimes it is delicate, especially when many fans have not forgiven the result of The Rise of Skywalker. Now, everything they do or say from Lucasfilm will be reviewed and judged with a magnifying glass by many followers.

This comes up because the Twitter of Star wars used the moment to celebrate the activist Martin Luther King Jr., an African-American character who fought for many people of color during the 1960s in the United States.

Sports, entertainment and the United States government itself are dedicated to speaking the word of Martin Luther King Jr., and Star wars was not the exception, only that, on this occasion, many fans turned against him because it seemed a hypocritical act on his part.

It must be remembered that, at the time, the actress Kelly marie tran was attacked for being Asian and not having the model physique. Many consider that Lucasfilm did nothing to protect the protagonist from The Last Jedi.

Fans attack alleged Star Wars hypocrisy

As we mentioned, Twitter users took the opportunity to remind the Star Wars account that they had done nothing to defend Kelly Marie Tran. These attacks are quite strong and should not be lost sight of.

One featured below talks about Star Wars marginalizing Kelly Marie Tran’s character to appease racist and misogynist fans rather than defend and protect her.

There are also the people who complain that the people behind Star Wars were never present when Kelly Marie Tran or John Boyega were attacked by racist people.

‘They cut the character of John Boyega in TROS. You made Kelly Marie Tran’s character a secondary one for fear of TLJ’s reactions. Even when hated, George Lucas would never minimize the role of a character‘declared a fan on his Twitter account to Star wars.

Unfortunately, an important date in the history of the United States ended in the background due to the reaction of many Twitter users to a post by Star wars



