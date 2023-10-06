













What happens is that she opened an account on this service months ago and the way she managed it, as well as the content available, bothered many who decided to join. And that continues.

Why is there so much anger against iCata for her OnlyFans? The reason is that she is accused of scamming her followers, since she supposedly promised sensual content. Likewise, that she would interact with subscribers.

In the end, very little of that happened and there were no shortage of those who relived this on social networks. The problem was that Salazar commissioned an agency to manage the account and upload related content.

So Catalina Salazar’s fans never spoke directly with her through OnlyFans but rather staff from said company.

But there was never a clarification about it and it was the same followers who noticed the deception.

To this we must add that subscribing to this platform has a cost and some estimate that she earned around $4 million Chilean pesos, which is a little more than $79,600 Mexican pesos.

iCata already responded to this OnlyFans controversy in its time. She commented on that occasion that she felt the absence and lack of content that she presented.

Likewise, she would have liked to respond to the messages herself but the agency did the best it could.

She also points out that she knew this could happen, since those who know her know how she likes to express herself. Catalina Salazar highlighted that the way Chileans speak can be somewhat complicated for foreigners.

