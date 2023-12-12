Genoa – The trial of the Genoa fans, accused of having kept the rossoblu club in check for years, today got to the heart of a central issue: what, for the Prosecutor's Office, was the economic gain of their intimidation of managers and players, hidden earnings worth hundreds of thousands of euros to the benefit of some of the 15 defendants. But if this was one of the main moments of the hearing, with the testimony of one of the investigators who followed the investigation, the defense responded with a document that raises doubts about those allegations.

In fact, last October 20th the prevention measures section of the court rthe police headquarters' request for confiscation of assets was rejected against two defendants: Massimo Leopizzi, former Genoa ultra leader, and Artur Marashi, partner of Sicurart, a company which, according to the investigators, actually received 327 thousand euros from Genoa. In the face, claims the Prosecutor's Office, of non-existent services. However, in the decree that rejects the proposal for that prevention measure, which as such refers to the social danger of the two, it is excluded that the extortion charges have been proven. And that the invoices issued by Sicurart, of which Leopizzi was considered a hidden partner, are waste paper, to disguise income resulting only from the blackmail of those fans. For the judges of the prevention measures, although not formalized in a contract, the relationship between 4 Any Job, a company paid by Genoa for the steward service, and Sicurart, which recruited potential personnel, really existed. Hypothesis which clashes with that of the Prosecutor's Office, for which the passage of money from Genoa to 4 Any Job and then to Sicurart was a mere ploy to remunerate Leopizzi and other subjects. Preventing these from causing public order problems, forcing the football club to pay heavy fines.

The provision, presented today in the courtroom by Leopizzi's defender, the lawyer Stefano Sambugaro, will now also be evaluated by the panel before which the trial is underway. Compared to which the analysis of the prevention measures section runs on a parallel track, it is good to clarify this, and it concerns only part of the accusations. And it should be remembered that against Leopizzi and Marashi, the latter defended by the lawyer Mauro Casu, there remain active seizures of assets whose validity was reiterated by the Review Court.

Not only that, in the decree the judges underline how, in light of the investigative material collected, it is certain that, in their opinion, Leopizzi was a hidden partner of Sicurart. Thus enjoying the company's earnings: for example with the use of a credit card to pay for stays and an Audi A4. But also that he himself led a group of fans (the crime of criminal association is also contested) who wanted to influence the Genoa club through their criminal behaviour. Regarding extortion, however, Leopizzi's methods, which in some cases were threatening, could be traced back more to an arbitrary exercise of his own reasons, in any case a crime, but not to extortion. Starting with the pressure on former CEO Alessandro Zarbano.

After two hearings without appearing, Danilo Scala, owner of the San Giorgio restaurant, testified. Where in 2017 the then Genoa footballer Sergio Izzo was surrounded by a group of fans. To force him and the other players to concentrate on work. Today, Scala began by trying to reduce the scope of that incursion. But the judges, wiretaps in hand, pressed him. Also accusing him of having denied knowing one of the subjects involved. Judge Riccardo Crucioli recalled his commitment, as a witness, to tell the truth. Raising the possibility of forwarding his testimony to the Prosecutor's Office, to evaluate the possibility of perjury.

Then it was Omar Milanetto's turn, former footballer and scouting manager of Genoa, who arrived together with his lawyer, Maurizio Mascia. «The protest against me had started with a derby – says Milanetto, referring to the 2011 one won with a goal by Mauro Boselli – I went under the North railing against the fans, they said we weren't committed. But we had won and I made the sign to keep quiet.” The prosecutor Francesca Rombolà asks him to account for what happened after a 5-0 defeat in Pescara: some fans were planning to go and beat him. “I didn't know anything about it,” says Milanetto, imperturbable. Do the names of Leopizzi and Cobra mean anything to you? “I know they were fans, but never had relationships.” Telegraphic replies. Like those of other former footballers heard. Interpretations of the gestures of those fans uniformly benevolent, compared to the accusation.