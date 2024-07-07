Fans of Turkey and the Netherlands started a fight after the quarter-final match of Euro 2024

Fans of the Turkish and Dutch national teams started a fight after the quarter-final match of the 2024 European Championship, which is taking place in Germany. This was reported on the social network X Turkish TV channel Tele1 reported, publishing a video of the fight.

The footage shows fans kicking each other and tearing down national symbols. Officials in Turkey and the Netherlands have not yet commented on the incident.

The match between Turkey and the Netherlands took place in Berlin at the Olympiastadion and ended with a score of 2:1 in favor of the Dutch. In the 35th minute, the first goal was scored by the defender of the Turkish team Samet Akaydin. In the 70th minute, the score was equalized by the defender Stefan de Vrij. Six minutes later, the defender Mert Müldur scored an own goal, which helped the Dutch to win.

The country’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, came to Berlin for the match involving the Turkish national team. He went into the players’ locker room and consoled them.