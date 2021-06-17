The constant discussions that star not only the participants of This is war, but also its hosts, apparently are not to the liking of the followers of the program.

What previously possibly generated controversy and kept viewers in suspense, now causes them rejection and an idea of ​​overuse of a resource that is already out of date.

Twitter became the space that the fans of the program used to criticize, mainly, the behavior of Patrick Parodi Y Johanna san miguel, as well as to express its dissatisfaction with the recent news of the integration of Pancho rodriguez to the team of the ‘warriors’ when it was always from the opposing group.

Users did not like the news at all, so they showed their rejection of what seems to be a favoritism by the production to the team of the ‘warriors’.

“The truth is that I don’t even want to see the program, there is always favoritism towards the warriors, and now they are taking Pancho? Better give them the cup “,” As always favoritism towards the warriors. I will not see EEG again ”, were some messages that were read on the platform.

Users also began to express their disagreement with the discussions that constantly take place in the program.

“The only thing I want to see is physical competition and every day there is less in this program,” replied one user. “Frankly, you want to take time off to relax tensions, and this program does the opposite, it generates arguments, mockery of those who feel superior. What causes anger and annoyance in viewers, “said another.

Netizens even dared to recommend other programs that they could tune in to replace This is war, since “every day is in a tailspin,” according to some people.

“Look at the program La voz,” a comment read, “here there is no fraud, favoritism and they value the opinion of the public. Goodbye, This is war ”, wrote the user.

“On TV Peru there is a game show learn by playing, it is called Pukllaspa Yachay where they teach you to speak Quechua”, recommended others.

This is war, latest news:

