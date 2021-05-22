Fans of the Latvian national team brought flowers to the Canadian Embassy in Riga after defeating the North American team in the opening match of the 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship. This was announced by the Ambassador of Canada to the Baltic States Kevin Rex in Twitter…

The diplomat posted a photo, in the description of which he admired the local fans. He noted that it is always a shame to lose, but the emotions and warm words of the fans of the Latvian national team are worthy of gratitude.

Earlier on Saturday, May 22, the head coach of the Latvian national team Bob Hartley explained the victory over Canada. According to him, this result was achieved due to the high level of motivation of his wards.

The game took place on Friday, May 21, and ended with a score of 2: 0 in favor of Latvia. The World Championship in Riga will end on June 6.