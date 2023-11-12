Javier Masíasjudge of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, is in the eye of controversy after harshly criticizing one of the contestants of the fourth season, this time, to Fiorella Cayo. In a recent edition of the culinary reality show, the journalist also had a strong comment before tasting the dish that the actress gave him. This episode generated controversy, so fans of Latina’s program raised their voices in protest and made a forceful request to Latina. In the next note, she knows what happened.

What happened to Fiorella Cayo and Javier Masías?

Last Saturday, November 11, Fiorella Cayo He starred in a tense moment with one of the judges of the culinary reality show. The first challenge of the night was to prepare a cheesy quinoa stew. Stephanie Cayo’s sister did her best and presented her dish to the jury, even though her main ingredient was raw. When it was her turn, the actress apologized, but Javier Masías expressed a harsh comment.

It should be noted that this judge refused to taste the dish that he had placedFiorella Cayo. “I don’t even know what happened to you. I don’t care much either. This isn’t the first time you’ve had terrible time management. “We are in the second stage of the competition, it is assumed that you have come this far by merit, but I think it is because we made a mistake.”held.

Javier Masías had harsh criticism of Fiorella Cayo, who seemed affected. Photo: LR/Latina composition

What is the strong request that users made to ‘The Great Chef’ after controversy with Fiorella Cayo?

After the harsh words of Javier Masias toward Fiorella Cayosocial media users attacked the actress for her performance in the competition and made a strong request to the production of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’.

“Yes, Javier, they made a huge mistake saving her more than once. Your mistake or some production favoritism”, “I don’t understand how Fiorella got to level 8”, “She should go home at once”, “She shouldn’t follow, it should not even have arrived until today, it does not follow instructions”, were some comments of Internet users.