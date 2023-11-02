‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ It enjoys great popularity and, above all, great affection from the viewing public; However, recently, her fans have been upset with the production of Latina’s reality show for a peculiar reason. Through social networks, followers pointed out that the cooking show “lost credibility”, which is why they immediately demanded that the production change a detail within the competition. In the following note, find out what happened.

Why do fans of ‘The Big Chef: Celebrities’ say it “lost credibility”?

Some days ago, Jose Pelaez surprised viewers by revealing that there will be a new rating system within reality. In this regard, the TV presenter pointed out that the participants will be evaluated by scores.

The host of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ said that the jury will try each contestant’s dishes and then give them a score ranging from 0 to 3. The participant who achieves the highest score between the first and second preparation will go to the next level of competition.

This new way in which the contestants are evaluated has generated discomfort among viewers, especially after the elimination of Renato Rossiniwho obtained the lowest rating of the night of last Tuesday, October 31.

“The scores are a trap and it is not fair, it is harming the participants”, “That program lost credibility”, “There is favoritism”, “Someone who does cook leaves and someone stays who has no seasoning… Illogical with that of the points”, were some comments of social media users.

Users criticize the reality show ‘The Great Celebrity Chef’. Photo: Instagram/The great famous chef

What is the request that the fans of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ made to the production?

The fans of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ They made a special request to the program’s production after learning about this new rating system. In that sense, they demanded that the reality jury do the same as the critics of the ‘MasterChef’ program, which evaluates its participants according to the participant’s seasoning without providing scores.