He ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ received hundreds of criticisms following the announcement that in this fourth season there would be no playoffs. Given this, the production decided to give a new opportunity to the eliminated so that they would return, but with one condition: face the challengers, who are the new participants who arrived for a place in the reality show. After that, the ‘Culinary Battles’ began in which one of these ‘trailers’ was not liked by the fans of the program and they demanded to remove it for different reasons. In this note, we reveal its identity.

Who is the new participant in ‘The Great Chef’ that users are demanding her exit?

On social networks, the followers of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ revealed the reasons why they demand the departure of this new participant who has arrived as a challenger to the program. In this regard, fans questioned the young woman during her performance in the culinary reality show.

“Zero charisma, she tries hard, but ends up looking weak”, “I don’t like her”, “I thought it was my perception, but I read that many people don’t like her”, “Remove her”, “She apparently studied to learn how to cook, unlike some participants who usually do it at home and therefore know, there is an advantage there,” were some comments of Internet users.

In that sense, the participants demanded the departure of the influencer Carolina Braedt, better known as Fashaddicti, from the culinary reality show. Let us remember that she is a well-known Peruvian content creator, who this year was named in entertainment programs after announcing her divorce with Bruno Vegawhom he accused of appropriating Coffee Routinea company that both founded.

Users criticize Carolina Braedt after her entry into ‘The Great Celebrity Chef’. Photo: Instagram/The great famous chef

Why do fans of ‘The Big Chef: Celebrities’ say it “lost credibility”?

Some days ago, Jose Pelaez He specified that there will be a new rating system within reality: evaluation by scores. The reality show host said that the jury will try each contestant’s dishes and then give them a score ranging from 1 to 3.

The participant who achieves the highest score between the first and second preparation will move to the next level. This new way in which contestants are evaluated has generated discomfort among viewers and they made a request.

In that sense, they demanded that the reality jury do the same as the critics of the ‘MasterChef’ program, which evaluates its contestants according to their seasoning, without providing scores.