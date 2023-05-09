Susan León, Natalia Málaga and Miguel Vergara they were sentenced in “The Great Celebrity Chef” and the audience is already manifesting itself on social networks. The new reality show on channel 2 has popular figures from the national media on its list; however, one character in particular seems to have stolen the hearts of many. As could be seen on Instagram, most of them agree with having more time to Miguel Vergara on the screens, since he has known how to stand out for his charisma.

“The great famous chef”: the favorite of the public

“Miguel, I love your witticisms. You give life to the program”, “Miguel has to be saved. It is fun. The same, nobody knows how to cook!”, “Neither Miguel nor Málaga should leave. We are already fond of it”, “Miguel can’t leave. He is the spark of the show”, were some of the comments.

Meanwhile, the followers of Natalia Málaga and Susan León have not been left behind and have also expressed their full support. “Come on, Natalia! A good mate on the next plate”, “Don’t let Natalia go”, “Everyone is great, but I support Susan” were opinions of Internet users.

“The great celebrity chef” becomes more spicy due to the new sentences and Internet users react. Photo: Instagram

Miguel Vergara goes viral on TikTok for his laugh

Viewers have commented a lot on actor Miguel Vergara’s laughter during his presentations on “The Great Famous Chef”, which is why the program itself published the Peruvian interpreter’s laughter on Instagram.

Users happy for the premiere of “The Great Famous Chef”

“The Great Celebrity Chef” It premiered in style and in its first week it has already had well-known figures from the media in its ranks. In this sense, Internet users did not hesitate to celebrate how entertaining the program looks. “Like when you get bored seeing the same thing every day and, finally, there is something new to see”was the message of a video posted on TikTok.