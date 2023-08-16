In the US, couples began to have public sex in unmanned taxis

In the US, some couples have taken to having sex in self-driving taxis. About it informs The San Francisco Standard.

The publication found that in the city of San Francisco, California, public sex fans have chosen a robot taxi. The reason was that since the spring such cars began to work without drivers.

“We sat there kissing and immediately got down to business,” said 20-year-old Megan about her experience of sex in a robot taxi. The girl admitted that sex was far from ideal, but the publicity and unusual environment made it “fun and exciting.”

Her partner Alex said that he had sex in a robot taxi six times already. “Well, there is no one there who will tell you:“ You can’t. You feel more and more comfortable. And if it’s also with someone with whom everything is serious with you, then it can come to various interesting cases, ”he said.

The publication found several people who admitted to having sex in a robot taxi. It turned out that all of them were given to pleasures in the cars of the Cruise service. At the same time, the Cruise website states that unmanned vehicles are constantly video recording everything that happens inside and outside.

A spokesman for rival robotic taxi service Waymo said that their customers treat them with respect and do not allow themselves such liberties.

Representatives of both companies found it difficult to say what passengers can and cannot do in their cars, but the service rules state that passengers should not do anything that “could cause discomfort to others.”

Earlier it was reported that in the British city of Birmingham, an unknown couple had sex in the passenger compartment of the bus in front of dozens of witnesses. Lovers indulging in carnal pleasures were noticed by passers-by on a busy street during the day.