In the Moscow region, 16 ski resorts with modern infrastructure are available for tourists. About this on Sunday, December 27, reported press service of the Moscow region government.

According to the department, the Moscow region resorts have become leaders among the most favorite places for recreation and travel at Christmas. According to the results of a survey by the TurStat portal, the ski resorts of the Dmitrovsky urban district are especially popular in the region.

It is noted that the Volen sports park is popular among both beginners and experienced skiers in the Dmitrovsky district. The Yakhroma park also offers various types of winter recreation. In addition, Leonid Tyagachev’s Ski Club has nine slopes, a ski track, a slide for tubing and an ice rink, writes RIAMO…

In the Sorochany resort, skiing is available from the mountain, the height of which is 225 m. You can also go ice skating and master the snow tubing track. A complex with comfortable houses is available for guests’ recreation.

You can also go skiing in the Ramenskoye district at the Chulkovo resort, where five tracks have been equipped for tourists. As writes “Federal News Agency”, there is a service workshop for adjusting skis and snowboards, a shop, a cafe and a children’s ski school.

On the covered slope “Snezh.com” in Krasnogorsk, you can ride at any time of the year. In “Fox Mountain” in Balashikha, five slopes are available: from gentle for beginners to extreme for professionals: the height difference reaches 100 m. In addition, they have equipped a separate slide for tubing with a belt lift, the TV channel notes. “360”…

Earlier, the ski season started at Krasnaya Polyana in Sochi. For outdoor enthusiasts, there are 30 tracks, nine freeride areas, three snow parks and 14 lifts.