Netflix has tried to make various live action of many anime, but the only thing they have in common is the merciless criticism from the followers. Examples of this are “Death note”, “Kakegurui”, among others, and the result has been a complete failure. Before the announcement of the adaptation of “One Piece”, his fans presaged the worst; However, a first impression of the actor Iñaki Godoy left his faithful fans who saw the more than 1,000 episodes with a good feeling.

YOU CAN SEE: “One Piece”: Filter the first image of the Netflix live action series and fans are horrified

What did the fans say about Iñaki Godoy, who plays Luffy?

The personality of Iñaki Godoy is liked by the followers in the video in which he invites them to see the new series. Many stated that his way of being was perfect to embody this beloved character. Others said they were hopeful that he fit the profile. His main argument is that he shows that he is fond of Luffy and that is why he is going to do well.

A different group was not so optimistic about the subject and pointed out that Iñaki’s affection for “One Piece” is noticeable, but because of Netflix’s background, they are still afraid. Some begged for the streaming company to stop making them. “You have to be very blind to say that this live action is going to be good,” was one of the comments that arose.

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix’s “One Piece” prepares its premiere and divides fans: this is how the characters look

When does the live action of “One Piece” premiere?

“Adventure is on the horizon. ‘One Piece’ sets sail in 2023”, Netflix announced without detailing a specific date. According to Eiichiro Oda, the series will have eight chapters.

Who is who in the live action of “One Piece”?

Inaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy

Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro

Emily Rudd as Nami

Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp

Taz Skylar as Sanji.

#fans #quotone #piecequot #trust #live #action #criticism #Netflix #quotWe #faithquot