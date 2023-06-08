“Moonlight 3” is captivating its followers with the story of León, who has now suffered a new blow. Her son has been kidnapped and viewers hold Bella responsible for kicking Alma out of her house. This was to the displeasure of the spectators because they state that they would never have taken Joaquín if this had not happened. Now, the protagonist will have to find a way to get his son back. If you want to know what’s going on, don’t miss a single chapter of this novel.

YOU CAN SEE: Who is José Luis Ruiz, the “Luz de Luna” actor who became an evangelical pastor?

What did Bella say to Alma to kick her out of her house?

https://youtu.be/vOgXnvtJoBE

Alma is living in León and Bella’s house at the request of her son’s father. This was not to Bella’s liking, who just found out about her when she returned to her house, after leaving her because of an argument with her partner. In the discussion, she told Alma, “You have broken into the house of a married man, who is your ex-partner and has a son.” For her part, Alma stated that she never intended to get between them, she only did a favor by staying in Luz’s care.

Bella finished by pointing out that it is also her house, for which she did not accept Alma’s presence and ended up kicking her out along with Joaquín, León’s son. For this reason, Alma had to say goodbye to Luz, expressing to her that she is going to continue spending the holidays with her stepmother and that she will always keep the moments they lived in her heart.

YOU CAN SEE: “Moonlight” without Bella: why does Mayella Lloclla no longer appear and what happened to her character?

What did the followers of the series mention?

Fans of “Moonlight 3” said that it is better if Bella leaves Leon and seeks to start her own family. In addition, they stated that they cannot empathize with her because they consider that she is a character created to be the protagonist’s partner. Many indicated that they would like Alma to return with the “León de la cumbia” and Bella “pack her bags.”

On the other hand, some viewers defended her, stating that no one would like the ex-partner to enter their matrimonial home and others mentioned that the relationship between León and Bella is very romanticized, although it is “toxic recontra”.

#fans #quotMoonlightquot #expel #character #resentful #quotlet #pack #bagsquot