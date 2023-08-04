Fans of Millionaires start a fight around the Real Zaragoza stadium

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Millonarios fans fight in Zaragoza
The Herald of Aragon
Millonarios fans fight in Zaragoza
The Colombian champion plays a friendly match in Spain.
OF
The bad behavior of Millonarios fans marred the team’s visit to Real Zaragoza, in a friendly match to be played this Thursday.
Blue fans staged a fight in the surroundings of the La Romareda stadium, in Zaragoza, approximately an hour before the meeting, as reported by the newspaper El Heraldo de Aragón.
The rapid intervention of the local Police prevented the matter from escalating. So far, there are no reports of detainees.
Real Zaragoza receives the Colombian champion in the dispute for the Carlos Lapetra trophy, on the return of the Blues to Spain after 11 years.
His last visit to that country was at the Santiago Bernabéu Trophy, when Real Madrid thrashed him 8-0, on September 26, 2012.
The coach Alberto Gamero put an alternate roster to face this match, before the return of Millonarios to the local League, where this Monday they will receive Deportes Tolima at El Campín.
It is the third game that Millonarios plays abroad after getting the 16th star. First they beat Nacional 1-0 in Miami and then they beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in Chicago.
