For more than four months, hundreds of people have been waiting for the return of the money they paid to Teleticket for the purchase of tickets for the concert of the Argentine group Ke Personajes, which was going to take place in the city of Cusco.

Initially, the concert had been scheduled for July 28 and then for July 31. Both events were closed by the Municipality of the Cusco.

Ke Personajes fans feel cheated because at first the promoter of shows who organized the event promised them a refund of tickets since last August 6; However, it has not done so until today.

The aggrieved told The Republic that the company that sold the tickets was Teleticket, which had to return the amount they paid for the tickets.

What were the comments of some of Ke Personajes’ fans after the cancellation of their concert?

“It is with great emotion that we received the news of the presentation of Ke Personajes in Cuscobut after the cancellation of the two concerts we were disappointed and eager to see our favorite group,” commented one of the group’s followers.

Why were the Ke Personajes concerts on July 28 and 31 canceled?

It is necessary to remember that the first concert of Ke Personajes was scheduled for July 28 at the Estadio Universitario del Cuscobut it was canceled because it did not have a municipal license.

Subsequently, the organizers announced the rescheduling of the concert for July 31 at the Túpac Amaru Institute in Cuscobut it did not happen either because the authorities said that the event did not have authorization.

Teleticket now reports that it has to request a refund from the promoter A & L Busness Productions. Photo: courtesy

“The organizers said the concert would be rescheduled, then they announced that Teleticket I was going to return the tickets, and now the company that sold the tickets says that we should request a refund from the promoter company A & L Busness Productions, which organized the event,” denounced one of the injured parties.