“Invincible Love” is a novel inspired by “Salty Sea: Hope Never Dies”, which premiered its first chapter in February. The Mexican version, which brings together Angelique Boyer, Daniel Elbittar and Danilo Carrera, can be enjoyed from Monday to Friday. Now, shortly after completing the first season, the relationship between Gael Torrenegro and Leona Bravo has been strengthened. However, fans have been divided, as some think that the character should stay with David Alejo.

Next, we tell you what they think about the couple, the followers of the soap opera that is produced by John Osorio and that its chapter 59 is about to premiere.

Fans react to the scene of Gael and Leona

“Galeon and the one that supports”“True invincible love: Galeona”, “This love deserves to be given a second chance”, “No, Leona must stay with David. Gael lacked character for almost the entire novel,” some followers wrote on Twitter.

It should be noted that the phrase “the one that supports” went viral on social networks, after a scene between Leona and Kika. Gael’s daughter told Marena: “Well, that’s how I am and the cheese… the one I can stand.” Since then, it has become popular.

Advance of chapter 59 of “Invincible love”

“Invincible Love”: cast

Angelique Boyer as Marena Ramos-Leona Bravo

Daniel Elbittar as Gael Torrenegro

Danilo Carrera as Adrián Hernández-David Alejo

Guillermo Garcia as Ramses Torrenegro

Victor Gonzalez as Calixto.

Other cast members are Marlene Favela, Leticia Calderón, Isa Tena, Alejandra Ambrosi, Gaby Platas, Ana Tena and Juan Soler.

