2023 was an intense year for the famous couple Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Marti, who faced the siege of the media and their followers.

Since his separation from the Colombian Shakira, Piqué has been in the eye of the hurricane. His every move is closely followed by paparazzi around the world.

And of course his outings with his girlfriend Clara do not usually go unnoticed, no matter how hard the couple tries to maintain privacy.

Piqué, in addition, had a year in which he faced the dedications of Shakira in their musical hits, with direct messages that became 'hits' of the year.

Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend Clara Chía.

In any case, Piqué and his partner had their moments of idyll, since several times they saw photos of them very much in love or on constant romantic trips.

Their closest followers do not miss any event that happens with the famous couple. So much so that Clara and Piqué's fan account had a very active year publishing content dedicated to the couple.

The most recent, coinciding with the end of the year, was an emotional love poem dedicated to Clara and Piqué.

“Another new moon and I love you

Much more than three moons ago

I love you much more than I can,

I love you even if saying it is unnecessary,

I love you.

I love you as long as I love you,

I love you because it is the best way to make fun of your enemies…”

