Fans of England and Scotland staged brawls on the streets of London after the group stage match of the European Football Championship (Euro 2020) reports Daily star…

It is noted that the fans crowded in Leicester Square were surrounded by the police, creating a barrier between them. As a result, one of the guards was injured, who was thrown to the ground by a crowd of fans.

Videos are published on the Web showing a crowd surrounded by police. On one side are English flags, on the other – the flags of Scotland.

The video footage shows English fans screaming their hatred of Scotland.

About 20 thousand fans arrived in London for the Scotland-England match. The meeting ended with a score of 0: 0.

Earlier on Friday, it was reported that fans in London booed England and Scotland footballers kneeling before the match in support of the anti-racist movement Black Lives Matter (BLM).