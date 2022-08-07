Diego Bertie He died in the early hours of August 5 after falling from the 14th floor of his building located in Miraflores. When the fateful event was known, the Minister of Culture, Alejandro Salas, made the decision to make the Grand National Theater available so that the actor could be veiled in the large venue and thousands of fans and colleagues would attend to say goodbye.

However, the family rejected this proposal and chose to carry out their wake in strict privacy, counting only with relatives and relatives of the interpreter. Through a statement, Bertie’s relatives asked for respect to be able to go through this difficult situation.

Diego Bertie’s family sends a message to fans of the actor

In addition, in their letter, they addressed the interpreter’s admirers to let them know that they will be able to say goodbye to him as part of a mass that will take place a month after his death, on September 5.

YOU CAN SEE: Diego Bertie: manager reveals that the Peruvian actor did have a boyfriend before he died

“ To his followers, we will communicate about a mass commemorating the first month of his departure . Let us all pray for Diego and for the family, that they find peace and resignation. Thank you for understanding him, ”reads the statement, which ends by asking for a prayer for the actor and for his relatives.

Statement on the wake of Diego Bertie. Photo: Instagram Capture/ 11y6management

What will happen to the remains of Diego Bertie?

Diego Bertie’s family made the decision to cremate the actor’s body, according to a news program on América TV.

The cremation of the remains of the singer of “How difficult it is to love” will take place in the Jardines de la Paz cemetery.