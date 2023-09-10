The sudden death of Cusco singer Néstor Laymein a traffic accident in Arequipa, has caused distress among his hundreds of followers and fans, who did not hesitate to make their sadness public through condolences on social networks. Even the District Municipality of La Joya He extended his condolences because the artist was a relative of councilor Haydee Quispesivana. Stations from different parts of the country did the same.

Nestor Layme Molina (34) He was driving his truck while he was accompanied by his wife, his one-year-old son, his mother-in-law and another relative, when he suddenly lost control of the vehicle on a highway that crosses the Arequipa-Puno highway. The family left Secocha, located in the Arequipa province of Camaná, bound for the city of Chumbivilcas, Cusco, to participate in the wedding celebrations.

YOU CAN SEE: Néstor Layme, renowned singer, died in Arequipa along with his mother-in-law and son after an accident

What messages did Néstor Layme’s followers leave after his death?

After learning of the death of Néstor Layme, dozens of condolences were made public. “It’s just a see you later”said Eden Hans. For its part, Radio Purita Huaylia published the message: “Great friend, great musician, great memories, Néstor Layme Molina, we regret what happened.”

Through his words, hundreds of people remember the good and pleasant moments they lived with the artist from Cusco and the music with which he made them dance.

#Fans #Cusco #singer #Néstor #Layme #mourn #death #accident #quotIts #laterquot