“At the bottom there is room” showed Kimberly confessing to Jimmy that she is not pregnant in her chapter 191 on April 4. The consequences were not long in coming out, since it brought great changes to the Nuevas Lomas. The first was the divorce proceedings of the couple.

Brenda Matos’s character also had a heated exchange with her mother after being kicked out of the Gonzales’ house. Both told their truths, so the mother-daughter relationship was affected.

The fans of “Al fondo hay sitio” did not take long to turn on social networks with all kinds of praise for the dramatic scene. These were some of the reactions: “Today ‘AFHS’ was reborn,” “Yes, it’s movies,” “Oscar-worthy” and “Now it’s gotten good.”

This is the second time that the Peruvian series has received this type of praise. Previously, Diego Montalbán attacked Cristóbal in a strong argument that ended with a hard slap after discovering that the son had not studied and would have wasted the money on parties.

“AFHS”: what time and where to see the Peruvian series?

“In the background there is a place 10” can be seen LIVE byamerica television. You only have to tune in to the national production from Monday to Friday. You can also access the broadcast of the program live through the webhttps://tvgo.americatv.com.pe/or through the América TVGO app.

As for the release time, we leave you the schedule for Peru and other countries to see “AFHS” live:

Peru, Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 pm

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 pm

Spain: 3.40 am the following day.

