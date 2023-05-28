“At the bottom there is room” It reached one of its most dramatic moments after Diego Montalbán discovered the affair between Jimmy and Alessia. At first, he thought it was a joke, but his own daughter told him the truth once and for all. It was only a matter of time before the atmosphere exploded.

As we know, the chef is known for his fits of anger; this time, he took it to a new level. He not only humiliated the Gonzales, but he went beating the son of “Charo” without caring about the reprisals. As if that wasn’t enough, he also took it out on his own family and his own son, Cristóbal, whom he chased on the leash.

Diego faced his family

Diego Montalbán was the only one in his family who was against his daughter’s romance. He felt betrayed and started yelling at everyone. The situation with Francesca was different, since she is the one with the highest authority in the house. Example of this was when the chef fired Hiro and July, but she overruled him.

“Francesca, whoever is afraid of dying should not be born”, “Don’t worry. I’m the one with the money. He won’t leave me”, “Diego will have to keep quiet because, if not, he will have to leave the home”, were some of the comments about it.

Where to see “In the background there is room” 2023?

To enjoy “Al fondo hay sitio” live and direct, you just have to tune in to the América Televisión signal from your smart TV. Another option is to access the official América TVGO website from your PC. If you want to access the programming from your smartphone, all you have to do is download the official TVGO app.

What time does “Al fondo hay sitio” show, season 10?

Season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast in prime time on América TV. Episode 226, as is usually done, will air from 8.40 p.m.

