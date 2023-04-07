These first days of April, “At the bottom there is room” brought new characters like Laia and Tommy, which caught the attention of fans for the role they would have within the plot. Now, a remembered villain from the América TV series has returned. She is about Carmen Torres, the mother of Claudia and Leonardo and executioner of Isabella Picasso, the daughter of Bruno and Francesca. She is she starred in a scene with the ‘Shark Gaze’, which went viral. Next, we tell you what it is.

What scene wowed fans of “AFHS”?

While she is hospitalized, Carmen receives an unexpected visit from her daughter Claudia Plains. This shocks her, as she thought she was dead. After observing her, she tells him that Leonardo saw her in her drawer and the lover of Diego Montalban he begins to claim him for not having gone to his wake. “I saw you on the news, you were dead,” Carmen insists. “No, mommy, I didn’t die,” Claudia replies.

Then, the flashback is used to remember when Francesca shot the former secretary of the construction company. In addition, it is seen how Carmen finds out about Claudia’s death on television. “Rest in peace that your mother will consummate your revenge,” she says. Later, Leonardo and Francesca are seen talking and when Carmen murders Isabella, in the presence of her son and Diego Montalbán’s wife. The meeting ends when Torres tells Llanos: “Because of you I became a murderer.” After this, they both stare at each other.

Fans comment on meeting between Carmen and Claudia

Fans showered Úrsula Boza and Teddy Guzmán (Rosa Olaguibel) with praise for their performance. “This is what ‘AFHS’ needed”, “Just from this scene I can say that ‘AFHS’ revived for me”, “Good acting. Good level” and “Now it got interesting. Claudia is saving the series”are some of the comments that can be read in the clip of TikTok that shows the commented scene, which lasts almost 2 minutes.

