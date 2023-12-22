'At the bottom there is a place' is one of the most watched programs on Peruvian television, so every season finale its great legion of fans tries to anticipate the events and begins to launch hypotheses about what may happen in the last episodes. Something that did not stop happening on this occasion, in which we are on the verge of the end of the season 10. According to the trailer that the series issued, some historical character from the fiction of America TV which first premiered in 2009.

The theories launched by the followers of 'AFHS' There are many, from the return of an old character to an event in history that could be decisive. The only thing certain is that those in charge of the series will seek, as always, to surprise their audience, so we can only wait for the premiere time of its final chapter.

Who would be the historical character who would return to 'At the bottom there is room'?

In part of the trailer for the final chapter of 'There is room at the bottom' You can see 'Pepe' opening the door of his house and being surprised to see who it is. After that, 'Charo', Don Gilberto and Teresa were also stunned by the presence of that person, so many fans of the series began to drop some names of possible returns, among which one stood out: Don Alejo, the father of 'Charito'.

Don Alejo is one of the characters that fans believe will return to 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'. Photo: América TV

But why do you think Roberto Moll's character will return? This theory arose after photographs of the actor on the recording set dressed in a suit were leaked. He would be one of the guests at Joel's wedding to 'Patty'. The return of Don Alejo would cause astonishment among the Gonzales because he, supposedly, would have had a quarrel with Don Gilberto, which led to his departure from the series.

What other characters could return to 'At the bottom there is room'?

Although the name of 'Charo's father is the one that resonates the most, fans of the series said more names of historical figures, such as Grace, Fernanda and Nicolás de las Casas, who would return to Las Nuevas Lomas to accompany their 'Noni' in her solitude. There are others, even more daring, that indicate that the character who will return is Doña Nelly, but she died during the fifth season.

But those were not the only names that were mentioned on social networks, since they also indicated that it would be Raúl, 'Charo's' ex-husband; Reyna Pachas; Richard, 'Teresita's' old love; among many others.

However, they also left open the possibility that it could be someone who is currently in the series. Among the candidates are Macarena, who would no longer marry Mike and would look for Joel; Benjamin was also mentioned, who, remember, escaped from the psychiatric hospital, so he would look for July. The name that is not ruled out is that of Claudia Llanos, who would have a fundamental role during the final chapter of season 10 of 'At the bottom there is room'.

