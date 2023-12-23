The final chapter of 'At the bottom there is room', season 10, aroused many feelings among its fans. Between the attack on Alessia, the marriage of Macarena and Mike, and the kidnapping of Francesca at the hands of Claudia Llanos, the followers of the series asked that for the next installment one of the characters who earned their dislike from its first scene should continue due to because, with the passage of his participations, he was able to win the affection of the public and knew how to be a fundamental piece of the closing of the season of the historical fiction of America TV.

However, what is surprising is that the fans asked for a development for this character and gave the idea of ​​making him the new villain of the story because he would have more than one reason to be able to make life miserable for one or another member of the team. The New Hills. Who will it be about?

YOU CAN SEE: 'At the bottom there is room' 2023, ending explained: what happened in the last episode of season 10?

Who is the character that 'At the bottom there is room' fans want to stay?

The character in question is 'Patty', who was played by Melissa Paredes. Let us remember that the entry of the actress and model was highly questioned by a large part of fans of 'There is room at the bottom' due to the scandals in which she was involved. Her first scene occurred with joelto whom he brought lunch when 'Fish Face' was working in his mechanical workshop.

From that moment on, those in charge of the series created a love story between both characters, which matured until the moment when 'Charo's eldest son decided to ask her to marry him. Although his first participations were highly questioned, 'Patty' Little by little she was able to get into the pockets of the viewers, who wanted the delivery girl to become the woman who finally makes the former member of Group 7 settle down and mature.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': Macarena married Mike and Joel was late to confess his love

Why do they want 'Patty' as a villain?

After Joel decided not to get married and left 'Patty' at the altar, many people began to criticize Erick Elera's character, since he wanted to tell Macarena everything he felt for her and see if he could cancel his marriage with Mike. which ultimately did not happen. This left the 'Legend' alone and in tears.

After the end of the series, Melissa Paredes He used his social networks to say goodbye to his character in 'There is room at the bottom'. This caused fans of the series to react and comment that they want her to remain in fiction, but as a villain.

In this way, 'Patty' would use the resentment she has towards Joel for humiliating her and would dedicate herself to making his life miserable, which would generate a resounding change in her character.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': Jimmy's harsh phrase that broke Alessia's heart in front of Dolores

“How are you leaving? I wanted to see you as a villain, you would make her pretty”, “I hope it's not the end of 'Patty', you should come back to get revenge on Joel”, “At first you didn't like it, but you did well”, “But you have to get revenge! Now we want to see you in villain mode”, “You must be in the next season, taking revenge for what Joel did to you”, were some of the comments that her followers left in the aforementioned publication.

A scene showed the vengeful face of 'Patty', who could return for season 11 of 'AFHS'. Photo: América TV

#Fans #39At #bottom #room39 #asked #character #released #adore

The final chapter of 'At the bottom there is room', season 10, aroused many feelings among its fans. Between the attack on Alessia, the marriage of Macarena and Mike, and the kidnapping of Francesca at the hands of Claudia Llanos, the followers of the series asked that for the next installment one of the characters who earned their dislike from its first scene should continue due to because, with the passage of his participations, he was able to win the affection of the public and knew how to be a fundamental piece of the closing of the season of the historical fiction of America TV.

However, what is surprising is that the fans asked for a development for this character and gave the idea of ​​making him the new villain of the story because he would have more than one reason to be able to make life miserable for one or another member of the team. The New Hills. Who will it be about?

YOU CAN SEE: 'At the bottom there is room' 2023, ending explained: what happened in the last episode of season 10?

Who is the character that 'At the bottom there is room' fans want to stay?

The character in question is 'Patty', who was played by Melissa Paredes. Let us remember that the entry of the actress and model was highly questioned by a large part of fans of 'There is room at the bottom' due to the scandals in which she was involved. Her first scene occurred with joelto whom he brought lunch when 'Fish Face' was working in his mechanical workshop.

From that moment on, those in charge of the series created a love story between both characters, which matured until the moment when 'Charo's eldest son decided to ask her to marry him. Although his first participations were highly questioned, 'Patty' Little by little she was able to get into the pockets of the viewers, who wanted the delivery girl to become the woman who finally makes the former member of Group 7 settle down and mature.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': Macarena married Mike and Joel was late to confess his love

Why do they want 'Patty' as a villain?

After Joel decided not to get married and left 'Patty' at the altar, many people began to criticize Erick Elera's character, since he wanted to tell Macarena everything he felt for her and see if he could cancel his marriage with Mike. which ultimately did not happen. This left the 'Legend' alone and in tears.

After the end of the series, Melissa Paredes He used his social networks to say goodbye to his character in 'There is room at the bottom'. This caused fans of the series to react and comment that they want her to remain in fiction, but as a villain.

In this way, 'Patty' would use the resentment she has towards Joel for humiliating her and would dedicate herself to making his life miserable, which would generate a resounding change in her character.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': Jimmy's harsh phrase that broke Alessia's heart in front of Dolores

“How are you leaving? I wanted to see you as a villain, you would make her pretty”, “I hope it's not the end of 'Patty', you should come back to get revenge on Joel”, “At first you didn't like it, but you did well”, “But you have to get revenge! Now we want to see you in villain mode”, “You must be in the next season, taking revenge for what Joel did to you”, were some of the comments that her followers left in the aforementioned publication.

A scene showed the vengeful face of 'Patty', who could return for season 11 of 'AFHS'. Photo: América TV

#Fans #39At #bottom #room39 #asked #character #released #adore

The final chapter of 'At the bottom there is room', season 10, aroused many feelings among its fans. Between the attack on Alessia, the marriage of Macarena and Mike, and the kidnapping of Francesca at the hands of Claudia Llanos, the followers of the series asked that for the next installment one of the characters who earned their dislike from its first scene should continue due to because, with the passage of his participations, he was able to win the affection of the public and knew how to be a fundamental piece of the closing of the season of the historical fiction of America TV.

However, what is surprising is that the fans asked for a development for this character and gave the idea of ​​making him the new villain of the story because he would have more than one reason to be able to make life miserable for one or another member of the team. The New Hills. Who will it be about?

YOU CAN SEE: 'At the bottom there is room' 2023, ending explained: what happened in the last episode of season 10?

Who is the character that 'At the bottom there is room' fans want to stay?

The character in question is 'Patty', who was played by Melissa Paredes. Let us remember that the entry of the actress and model was highly questioned by a large part of fans of 'There is room at the bottom' due to the scandals in which she was involved. Her first scene occurred with joelto whom he brought lunch when 'Fish Face' was working in his mechanical workshop.

From that moment on, those in charge of the series created a love story between both characters, which matured until the moment when 'Charo's eldest son decided to ask her to marry him. Although his first participations were highly questioned, 'Patty' Little by little she was able to get into the pockets of the viewers, who wanted the delivery girl to become the woman who finally makes the former member of Group 7 settle down and mature.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': Macarena married Mike and Joel was late to confess his love

Why do they want 'Patty' as a villain?

After Joel decided not to get married and left 'Patty' at the altar, many people began to criticize Erick Elera's character, since he wanted to tell Macarena everything he felt for her and see if he could cancel his marriage with Mike. which ultimately did not happen. This left the 'Legend' alone and in tears.

After the end of the series, Melissa Paredes He used his social networks to say goodbye to his character in 'There is room at the bottom'. This caused fans of the series to react and comment that they want her to remain in fiction, but as a villain.

In this way, 'Patty' would use the resentment she has towards Joel for humiliating her and would dedicate herself to making his life miserable, which would generate a resounding change in her character.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': Jimmy's harsh phrase that broke Alessia's heart in front of Dolores

“How are you leaving? I wanted to see you as a villain, you would make her pretty”, “I hope it's not the end of 'Patty', you should come back to get revenge on Joel”, “At first you didn't like it, but you did well”, “But you have to get revenge! Now we want to see you in villain mode”, “You must be in the next season, taking revenge for what Joel did to you”, were some of the comments that her followers left in the aforementioned publication.

A scene showed the vengeful face of 'Patty', who could return for season 11 of 'AFHS'. Photo: América TV

#Fans #39At #bottom #room39 #asked #character #released #adore

The final chapter of 'At the bottom there is room', season 10, aroused many feelings among its fans. Between the attack on Alessia, the marriage of Macarena and Mike, and the kidnapping of Francesca at the hands of Claudia Llanos, the followers of the series asked that for the next installment one of the characters who earned their dislike from its first scene should continue due to because, with the passage of his participations, he was able to win the affection of the public and knew how to be a fundamental piece of the closing of the season of the historical fiction of America TV.

However, what is surprising is that the fans asked for a development for this character and gave the idea of ​​making him the new villain of the story because he would have more than one reason to be able to make life miserable for one or another member of the team. The New Hills. Who will it be about?

YOU CAN SEE: 'At the bottom there is room' 2023, ending explained: what happened in the last episode of season 10?

Who is the character that 'At the bottom there is room' fans want to stay?

The character in question is 'Patty', who was played by Melissa Paredes. Let us remember that the entry of the actress and model was highly questioned by a large part of fans of 'There is room at the bottom' due to the scandals in which she was involved. Her first scene occurred with joelto whom he brought lunch when 'Fish Face' was working in his mechanical workshop.

From that moment on, those in charge of the series created a love story between both characters, which matured until the moment when 'Charo's eldest son decided to ask her to marry him. Although his first participations were highly questioned, 'Patty' Little by little she was able to get into the pockets of the viewers, who wanted the delivery girl to become the woman who finally makes the former member of Group 7 settle down and mature.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': Macarena married Mike and Joel was late to confess his love

Why do they want 'Patty' as a villain?

After Joel decided not to get married and left 'Patty' at the altar, many people began to criticize Erick Elera's character, since he wanted to tell Macarena everything he felt for her and see if he could cancel his marriage with Mike. which ultimately did not happen. This left the 'Legend' alone and in tears.

After the end of the series, Melissa Paredes He used his social networks to say goodbye to his character in 'There is room at the bottom'. This caused fans of the series to react and comment that they want her to remain in fiction, but as a villain.

In this way, 'Patty' would use the resentment she has towards Joel for humiliating her and would dedicate herself to making his life miserable, which would generate a resounding change in her character.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': Jimmy's harsh phrase that broke Alessia's heart in front of Dolores

“How are you leaving? I wanted to see you as a villain, you would make her pretty”, “I hope it's not the end of 'Patty', you should come back to get revenge on Joel”, “At first you didn't like it, but you did well”, “But you have to get revenge! Now we want to see you in villain mode”, “You must be in the next season, taking revenge for what Joel did to you”, were some of the comments that her followers left in the aforementioned publication.

A scene showed the vengeful face of 'Patty', who could return for season 11 of 'AFHS'. Photo: América TV

#Fans #39At #bottom #room39 #asked #character #released #adore