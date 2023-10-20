‘At the bottom there is room’ has its fans accustomed to seeing its characters revive, after having suffered tragic and painful deaths, which left Las Lomas in mourning for a long time. For this reason, many ask that other historical and beloved actors and actresses return, some even comment that in the popular América TV series they have the dragon balls, because they always find a way to reincorporate them. On this occasion, in the recent episodes of the tenth season, it seems that Francesca’s ex-husband, Mariano Pendeivisits alive.

This aroused various emotions among fans of ‘AFHS’, who upon seeing it now comment and ask that another historical figure also return. In this note, we tell you who it is and if it is possible for him to return to the series.

What historical figure do you ask to return to ‘AFHS’?

After seeing the recent trailer for ‘There is room at the bottom’ that Mariano Pendeivis could be alive, The fans began to comment that they only need to revive Doña Nelly. “In ‘AFHS’ everyone revives sooner or later, whether they resurrect Doña Nelly”, “Doña Nelly was the soul of ‘At the bottom there is room’. Now, revive her” and “Now all that remains is for Doña Nelly and Isabella to revive” were some of the comments they left.

Irma Maury’s character left the América TV series in the sixth season (2014), after she died of cardiac arrest after learning that she won the lottery. Doña Nelly was part of the cast of ‘AFHS’ for five years.

Can Doña Nelly return to ‘At the bottom there is room’?

The answer is no. Actress Irma Maury said that Doña Nelly is dead for her and she would not resume her role in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’, despite the fact that she has great affection for her. However, he did not completely rule out his return to the América TV series, since he stated that he would only do so with a new character: “I have the best memories of the character and nothing more. It is a closed chapter in my life, (Doña Nelly ) is dead for me. I am very grateful to everyone, I really have a lot of appreciation and respect for them, but there is no way they can count on me. Right now I am in another situation. If life allows me to return, I will do so with something new“he said in an interview with El Popular.