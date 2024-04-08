The popular series 'At the bottom there is room' premiered its eleventh season this Monday, April 8 at 8:40 pm. At the end of its first episode, fans were shocked to witness the development of the characters. “What a capitulation!” It was one of the most recurring comments on social networks. Next, we tell you everything that happened with Alessia, Diego Montalbán, Jimmy, Teresita, Tito and Don Gilberto.

What happened in the premiere of season 11 of 'At the bottom there is room'?

In the first episode of season 11 of 'At the bottom there is room', Alessia is taken by her father Diego Montalbán to a medical center while she fights for her life.

Diego Montalbán helps his daughter Alessia while she is injured. Source: América TV

At that moment, Jimmy gets off the González bus and chases his beloved's father. Later, Alessia is shown in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the doctor in charge reveals that she is in a coma. According to the diagnosis, the young woman suffered kidney damage due to a sharp weapon.

After several minutes, it is shown that Alessia's attacker was Benjamín, who confesses that his true intention was to kill Cristóbal, since he is obsessed with July.

Bejamín was the one who attacked Alessia with a sharp weapon. Source: América TV

Later, Diego Montalbán asks his daughter for forgiveness while she is unconscious. Finally, Jimmy visits the young woman in the hospital and makes her a promise of love.

As for Teresita, she returned the ring to her boyfriend Gaspar and refuses to marry him. On the other hand, Don Gilberto talks with her new conquest, but his face is not revealed.

Teresita cries when she rejects a commitment to Gaspar. Source: América TV

As for Tito, he remembers that he became a father in the midst of Alessia's tragedy. Meanwhile, Joel remembers the moment he abandoned Patty at the altar.

What did the fans of 'At the bottom there is room' say before the premiere of season 11 of the series?

The fans of 'There is room at the bottom' They did not hesitate to react to the premiere of season 11 of the series. Through X (formerly Twitter), followers spoke out and did not hesitate to applaud the performances of the various characters that appeared.

“I'm just going to say what a capitulation”, “The performance of Diego Montalbán and Benjamín were top”, “I love you Cristóbal, he always prioritizes his girlfriend July”, “How is this episode going to end like this”, “Cristóbal is the real man”, “Benjamín became my favorite in the series, his scene was very good”, “So Dina was the one who bought the rolex for Diego? “, “Many references to Pennywise, it seems that Gigio Aranda likes the movie 'It'”, “Benjamín is surpassing Claudia Llanos by a lot”, “Benjamín is doing so well, it even scared me”, were some comments from loyal fans of the series broadcast by América TV.