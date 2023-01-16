A very irregular start to the semester within the Coapa nest, América has not shown an improvement in its football, the team from the country’s capital, which today has the most valuable squad in Mexico, has two draws in the first two games, a performance very poor for a team that the previous semester amazed locals and strangers, because in addition to the low sum of points, the quality of the game is also questionable.
Fernando Ortiz knows this perfectly since before the start of the season, there is no room for maneuver, the club does not want more failures and the title is demanded at all costs, in case it does not arrive, under any scenario the coach Argentino will be fired from the club and naturally, the board must already have names in mind for Ortiz’s replacement, the fans in particular, opting for a man who has already given titles to the club.
Fans of the team made the name of Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed a trend, whom they consider the perfect coach to take the team from the Coapa nest and get it out of the terrible inertia of the game that they are experiencing today. The Argentine at the time gave excellent results within America and his departure was due to differences with the board and some players from the squad, however, there is no doubt that the ‘Turk’ is a guarantee and that is why the fans of the love, they see him as the perfect firefighter to solve the bad step.

