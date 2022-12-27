Although Club América, in general terms, had a good 2022, the truth is that not reaching any final and, consequently, not lifting any title could be considered a failure for this institution. Las Águilas, under the command of Fernando Ortiz, showed good things, however, at important moments they lacked more decisive players both in the background and in attack.
Several players like Bruno Valdez, Roger Martínez and Jorge Meré, who have been on duty in recent seasons, could leave the institution in this winter market. Another name could be added to this list: Federico Viñas. The Uruguayan striker has gone from more to much less and would need a change of scenery to meet again with the best version of him.
The forward from Montevideo has received several opportunities, but has not shown what is expected of him on the pitch. In the regular phase of the Apertura 2022 tournament, he had minutes in 15 matches and only scored two goals and provided one assist. In the league he played four games and scored only one goal.
In the Clausura 2022, Viñas played 15 games and only scored one goal. In three league games played he did not score a single target. These numbers are very poor and the fans would be pressing so that the Uruguayan forward is not given a new opportunity in 2023.
Through social networks, several followers of the Eagles have demanded the departure of Federico Viñas from the institution due to his poor performance in recent seasons. The Uruguayan had dreamed of arriving at FC Juárez last semester, but the operation did not come to fruition. Now his name sounds for clubs like Puebla and Cruz Azul.
