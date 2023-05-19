The singer Alfredo Olivas will perform in Mazatlán on July 21 and the fans packed the ticket offices to get one for that date, however, others were dissatisfied since the cashiers would have sold tickets to acquaintances before opening them to the general public.

The Teodoro Mariscal stadium will be the venue for the concert of the also composer, who will meet his fans for the first time in Mazatlán.

People started arriving very early.

This May 18, the ticket offices were enabled for the public to purchase their tickets and as always happens with this type of event, the long lines do not keep you waitingso people looking for a pass began to line up, some from 05:00 in the morningwhile others preferred not to get up early and arrived at 08:00 in the hope that at 11:00 a.m.scheduled ticket office opening time they were able to find a pass.

The fans who arrived at the Venados house said that the tickets range from 400 and up to 4 thousand pesos; It is obvious that most of those who came to buy one preferred the ones in the fan zone to be able to see their artist up close.

The fans were upset by the delay of the organizers to open the ticket offices.

The music career of alfredo olives He has been around violent acts, one of them was in 2015 when he was in full concert in Parral, Chihuahua when he was shot, fortunately he managed to overcome that attack.

According to the Chihuahua State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), the events occurred because Alfredito Olivas he courted a young woman while her performance was taking place, the singer even threw a sack at her. Situation that was not to the liking of the couple of the woman, for which he and another man who was accompanying them shot several times towards the stage.