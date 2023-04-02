“At the bottom there is room”, one of the series with the highest rating on Peruvian television, continues with novelties in the story that links the Gonzales with the Maldini-Montalván. In chapter 189 of the América TV series, which aired on Friday, March 31, shocking scenes were presented and one of the most striking had to do with Teresita (Magdyel Ugaz). When reviewing the sketch, the fans were delighted with a character who seems to have come to stay and give a 360 degree turn to the life of the daughter of Doña Nelly and Don Gilberto (Gustavo Bueno).

The arrival of this unique figure has caused a sensation and seems to have eased some of the tension among “AFHS” viewers. Let’s remember that many of them have harshly questioned the lack of development of some personalities, as well as the repeated themes in the plot, including Kimberly Torrejón’s false pregnancy. Who is she about? nothing less than Gaspar Goyenecheplayed by actor Alejandro Villagomez.

What happened between Teresita and Gaspar in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

In the scene quoted above, the charismatic gaspar and the Theresa they get ready for a romantic date. Nevertheless, Richard Junior He appears unexpectedly and tells his mom that he urgently needs to make a model about the respiratory system. Far from being upset, Joel Gonzales’s co-worker (Erick Elera) is encouraged and prepares to do everything possible so that little Richard can present his work on time. This greatly moved the audience of “Al fondo hay sitio”.

Fans praise Gaspar from “In the background there is room”

“Gaspar, with his few appearances, pulls more people than the old ones”, “Gaspar looks so cute”, “Gaspar is a crack. In his short journey, he is already more important and useful than the others ”, were some of the comments on TikTok.



