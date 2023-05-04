The birthday of ‘Charito’ in “At the bottom there is room” It went completely wrong and kept the audience expectant with the unexpected return of Koki, who arrived to be noticed as the only one who remembered this special date. However, despite the fact that her family forgot her and she ended up kicking her ex-husband out of the house, there are some fans who still believe that she could resume her relationship with ‘Kokito’ despite all the lies that she told him for years. What are the fans of the Gonzales matriarch saying in networks?

Fans do not want ‘Charo’ to return with Koky

In networks, there are those who simply do not forgive what Koky did to “Charo”, while others believe that he could still change and recover his love. In such a way, after his unexpected visit to the Gonzales house, the fans of the character and “AFHS” expressed their thoughts.

Fans are divided regarding the relationship between Charito and Koky in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“If ‘Charo’ returns with Koky, I cheat on my girlfriend”, wrote one user, who got more than 2,000 reactions and close to 100 comments. Likewise, some fans wrote things like “Let the ‘Platanazo’ return!”.

Other netizens who still defend Koky made comments like “I still have faith that you will change” and “You would have come with a rice cooker or a blender—ha ha—… lastly, a griddle”in reference to the passion of Mónica Sánchez’s character for electrical appliances.

Where can I see “Al fondo hay sitio” complete?

The series “Al fondo hay sitio” can be seen from start to finish (from the first season to the current one) only through a subscription to América tvGO. Although the episodes are uploaded to their YouTube channel divided into two parts, only on the América TV streaming platform will you be able to access the complete list without ads and to enjoy it in the order you want.

