The love between Cristóbal and July seems to have come to an end in “At the bottom there is room”. In chapter 216 of the América TV series, the young Montalbán decided to speak directly with her in order to clarify what fans had in doubt for so long. During a very harsh scene and after Laia’s warnings, Diego’s son confessed that he had realized that she was in love with him and that between them there could be nothing more than a beautiful friendship. How did the fans react?

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room in the background”: Will Alessia and Jimmy have a baby? Fans speculate about new ‘blessing’

Fans support Cristóbal’s harsh decision

Although some “AFHS” fans were devastated after July’s reaction to the harsh words she had to hear. Finally, most support the fact that Cristóbal had the courage and intelligence to clear things up for his good friend. In such a way, in networks you can read positive comments towards the character of Franco Pennano.

Fans of “Al fondo hay sitio” celebrated Cristóbal’s actions. Photo: Facebook

“Cristóbal was sincere, it’s the best”, “Okay, I like Laia more”, “The best thing he could do is be sincere”, “He hasn’t broken anything, he has been sincere”were some of the messages that applauded the actions of the young Montalbán and did not feel too sorry for Charito’s niece.

YOU CAN SEE: Did Koky save Claudia from dying in “AFHS”? Fans believe that he is now a villain in disguise [VIDEO]

After this conversation, the only thing that follows for July is to simply forget and adjust to the situation while continuing to work for the Maldinis and Montalbán in Francesca’s mansion. It should be noted that, for the moment, Laia is out of the house and Cristóbal awaits his return from Cusco.

Where can I see “Al fondo hay sitio” complete?

“Al fondo hay sitio” can be seen from the first season to the current one only through a subscription to America TVGO. Although the episodes are uploaded to their YouTube channel divided into two parts, only on the América TV streaming platform will you be able to access the complete list, without ads and to enjoy it in the order you want.

#fans #quotAFHSquot #support #Cristóbal #tough #scene #July #quotThe #hurtsquot