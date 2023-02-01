Madness of love for Alessia Montalván in “Al fondo hay sitio”! Jimmy González dressed up as a woman and will have a curious scene with Cristóbal. What will happen in chapter 147?

“At the bottom there is room”, season 10, the popular América TV series, continues to be among the most watched on national television, which has made its story continue to attract more audiences. With the occurrences of the Montalbán and Gonzáles as the funniest part of the plot, the new strategy of Jimmy and Alessia to save their relationship liked the viewers. What will happen now in “AFHS” Chapter 147 2023? Find out all the details here.

In the last chapter of “AFHS”, we saw Jimmy doing everything possible to see Alessia, despite Diego’s prohibition that the two be a couple. The young Montalbán’s best friend has no other idea than to dress Jimmy as a woman and thus give life to Jenny.

Pacho, the bodyguard that Diego gave Alessia, takes her to meet her friends, but he suspects Jenny, whom he says he recognizes. Although she tells him no, he continues to doubt her. Upon returning to the place where the three are eating, the security agent sees Alessia and Jenny in a romantic attitude, so he alerts his father to what is happening.

What will happen in chapter 147 of “There is room at the bottom”?

Thanks to the advance of chapter 147 of “Al fondo hay sitio”, we see Cristóbal being part of the meeting that Diego Montalbán has made in his house. As seen in the previous episode, he was confused when Pacho told him that he noticed something strange between Jenny and Alessia. After the images presented, fans of the series have not been slow to say that Jenny is Cristóbal’s new conquest.

“It will be a laughing matter. Cristóbal is easy if he realizes that Jenny is Jimmy, he just won’t say anything”, “What a coincidence Cris talking about finding love, now he goes and falls in love with Jenny”, “It makes me laugh to see Jimmy as a woman and Cristóbal I know is going to fall in love with Jenny. This gets good, this gets hot!” are some of the comments that can be read on YouTube.

Who is Pacho in “Al fondo hay sitio”?