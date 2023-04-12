“At the bottom there is room” It premiered in March 2009. The América TV series was on the air while the game show “Habacilar” was also broadcast hours before. One day, in the midst of the success of the national production, two historical characters arrived at the set that Raúl Romero shared with the ‘academics’, the models and the co-hosts. It is Doña Nelly and her daughter ‘Teresita’, who did their thing in said space. This was recalled by a TikTok user who uploaded a clip of a hilarious conversation that Don Gilberto’s “Palomita” had with the driver.

YOU CAN SEE: Is the ‘Platanazo’ back? Thorsen sparks rumors after photo with cast of “AFHS”: “Save ‘Charito'”

“We are doing a program. The complaints are on the other side, ma’am,” says the popular ‘Bean face’ to the character played by Irma Maury. His response is not long in coming and he replies: “Ahh, are you funny?” “More or less; that’s why I’m here,” she replies. “How barbaric! I don’t know how they can hire such ugly drivers in this country,” says the grandmother of joel gonzales and the host yells, “Hey,” while the audience roars from their seats. In addition, he sentences: “And I don’t know why they let choclonas into the canal.”

This provokes the anger of Doña Nelly, who grabs Raúl’s hair before the astonished look of ‘Tere’. For a few seconds, the friend of Francesca Maldini moves Romero’s head by the hair.

YOU CAN SEE: “AFHS”: this is the best couple and fans demand that Claudia not destroy it, will love triumph?

Fans think about this scene

“Those were crossovers”, “Better multiverse than Marvel’s”, “‘Tere’ never missed an opportunity when she saw cameras” and “Los Gonzales breaking the fourth wall” were some of the comments of the followers in the video of TikTok.

User comments on the TikTok clip of the hilarious scene. Photo: Composition LR/Shot/TikTok

#fans #quotAFHSquot #remember #Doña #Nelly #pulled #Raúl #Romero #hair #live #quotthose #crossoversquot

“At the bottom there is room” It premiered in March 2009. The América TV series was on the air while the game show “Habacilar” was also broadcast hours before. One day, in the midst of the success of the national production, two historical characters arrived at the set that Raúl Romero shared with the ‘academics’, the models and the co-hosts. It is Doña Nelly and her daughter ‘Teresita’, who did their thing in said space. This was recalled by a TikTok user who uploaded a clip of a hilarious conversation that Don Gilberto’s “Palomita” had with the driver.

YOU CAN SEE: Is the ‘Platanazo’ back? Thorsen sparks rumors after photo with cast of “AFHS”: “Save ‘Charito'”

“We are doing a program. The complaints are on the other side, ma’am,” says the popular ‘Bean face’ to the character played by Irma Maury. His response is not long in coming and he replies: “Ahh, are you funny?” “More or less; that’s why I’m here,” she replies. “How barbaric! I don’t know how they can hire such ugly drivers in this country,” says the grandmother of joel gonzales and the host yells, “Hey,” while the audience roars from their seats. In addition, he sentences: “And I don’t know why they let choclonas into the canal.”

This provokes the anger of Doña Nelly, who grabs Raúl’s hair before the astonished look of ‘Tere’. For a few seconds, the friend of Francesca Maldini moves Romero’s head by the hair.

YOU CAN SEE: “AFHS”: this is the best couple and fans demand that Claudia not destroy it, will love triumph?

Fans think about this scene

“Those were crossovers”, “Better multiverse than Marvel’s”, “‘Tere’ never missed an opportunity when she saw cameras” and “Los Gonzales breaking the fourth wall” were some of the comments of the followers in the video of TikTok.

User comments on the TikTok clip of the hilarious scene. Photo: Composition LR/Shot/TikTok

#fans #quotAFHSquot #remember #Doña #Nelly #pulled #Raúl #Romero #hair #live #quotthose #crossoversquot

“At the bottom there is room” It premiered in March 2009. The América TV series was on the air while the game show “Habacilar” was also broadcast hours before. One day, in the midst of the success of the national production, two historical characters arrived at the set that Raúl Romero shared with the ‘academics’, the models and the co-hosts. It is Doña Nelly and her daughter ‘Teresita’, who did their thing in said space. This was recalled by a TikTok user who uploaded a clip of a hilarious conversation that Don Gilberto’s “Palomita” had with the driver.

YOU CAN SEE: Is the ‘Platanazo’ back? Thorsen sparks rumors after photo with cast of “AFHS”: “Save ‘Charito'”

“We are doing a program. The complaints are on the other side, ma’am,” says the popular ‘Bean face’ to the character played by Irma Maury. His response is not long in coming and he replies: “Ahh, are you funny?” “More or less; that’s why I’m here,” she replies. “How barbaric! I don’t know how they can hire such ugly drivers in this country,” says the grandmother of joel gonzales and the host yells, “Hey,” while the audience roars from their seats. In addition, he sentences: “And I don’t know why they let choclonas into the canal.”

This provokes the anger of Doña Nelly, who grabs Raúl’s hair before the astonished look of ‘Tere’. For a few seconds, the friend of Francesca Maldini moves Romero’s head by the hair.

YOU CAN SEE: “AFHS”: this is the best couple and fans demand that Claudia not destroy it, will love triumph?

Fans think about this scene

“Those were crossovers”, “Better multiverse than Marvel’s”, “‘Tere’ never missed an opportunity when she saw cameras” and “Los Gonzales breaking the fourth wall” were some of the comments of the followers in the video of TikTok.

User comments on the TikTok clip of the hilarious scene. Photo: Composition LR/Shot/TikTok

#fans #quotAFHSquot #remember #Doña #Nelly #pulled #Raúl #Romero #hair #live #quotthose #crossoversquot

“At the bottom there is room” It premiered in March 2009. The América TV series was on the air while the game show “Habacilar” was also broadcast hours before. One day, in the midst of the success of the national production, two historical characters arrived at the set that Raúl Romero shared with the ‘academics’, the models and the co-hosts. It is Doña Nelly and her daughter ‘Teresita’, who did their thing in said space. This was recalled by a TikTok user who uploaded a clip of a hilarious conversation that Don Gilberto’s “Palomita” had with the driver.

YOU CAN SEE: Is the ‘Platanazo’ back? Thorsen sparks rumors after photo with cast of “AFHS”: “Save ‘Charito'”

“We are doing a program. The complaints are on the other side, ma’am,” says the popular ‘Bean face’ to the character played by Irma Maury. His response is not long in coming and he replies: “Ahh, are you funny?” “More or less; that’s why I’m here,” she replies. “How barbaric! I don’t know how they can hire such ugly drivers in this country,” says the grandmother of joel gonzales and the host yells, “Hey,” while the audience roars from their seats. In addition, he sentences: “And I don’t know why they let choclonas into the canal.”

This provokes the anger of Doña Nelly, who grabs Raúl’s hair before the astonished look of ‘Tere’. For a few seconds, the friend of Francesca Maldini moves Romero’s head by the hair.

YOU CAN SEE: “AFHS”: this is the best couple and fans demand that Claudia not destroy it, will love triumph?

Fans think about this scene

“Those were crossovers”, “Better multiverse than Marvel’s”, “‘Tere’ never missed an opportunity when she saw cameras” and “Los Gonzales breaking the fourth wall” were some of the comments of the followers in the video of TikTok.

User comments on the TikTok clip of the hilarious scene. Photo: Composition LR/Shot/TikTok

#fans #quotAFHSquot #remember #Doña #Nelly #pulled #Raúl #Romero #hair #live #quotthose #crossoversquot