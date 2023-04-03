kimberley turned upside down “At the bottom there is room” 10. Let us remember that the girl returned to Las Nuevas Lomas together with Dalila and they surprised the Gonzales family with an unexpected revelation: a supposed pregnancy. This fact unleashed the fury of the fans of the América Televisión series, who even threatened to stop watching the series if they further extended this fact. However, everything indicates that the writers of the program, headed by Gigio Aranda, will finally end the farce… or won’t they?

Kimberly will confess the truth to Jimmy in chapter 190 of “There is room at the bottom”. Photo: composition LR/ América TV

YOU CAN SEE: “In the background there is room”: Kimberly confesses her false pregnancy to Jimmy and they end up crying [VIDEO]

“There is room at the bottom”: Kimberly’s confession that fans fear is a dream

After marrying and starting to live with Jimmy, kimberley She was feeling more and more the rejection of her now husband, because he still couldn’t believe the radical change he was undergoing after the news of the pregnancy. In this context, Dalila’s daughter felt guilty in some way and gave indications that she would soon put an end to her lie.

According to a new preview of the chapter this Monday, April 3, we will know that Kimberly will confess to Jimmy that she was never expecting his child: “Nothing ever happened between you and me.” But the viewers are not sure that this confession appears in any of the scenes: they believe that it may be part of a dream of the son of ‘Charito’.

YOU CAN SEE: Laia in “In the background there is room”: who is Alex Béjar, the “Elite” actress who arrived in Peru?

“The only thing missing is that it be a dream”, “The writers are capable”, “The worst that can happen is that it is Jimmy’s dream”, “They are good at causing anger, so they are capable” and “Already of the Writers expect anything” are some of the comments that fans have left on TikTok.

YOU CAN SEE: The healthiest couple in “AFHS”? Fans demand that they give this relationship a future: “Don’t ruin it”

SEE “At the bottom there is room” FREE ONLINE

To see “Al fondo hay sitio” you just have to find the América TV channel on your television starting at 8:40 p.m. In case you want to watch the series ONLINE and totally FREE, you have the option of using América TVGO, the streaming service in which the full episodes of past seasons are available.

#Fans #AFHS #fear #Kimberlys #confession #dream #writers #capable